News

Ministers optimistic as talks with Wet’suwet’en chiefs continue for third day

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
ministers-optimistic-as-talks-with-wet’suwet’en-chiefs-continue-for-third-day

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Thunberg says sexually explicit decal shows desperation, says activists are winning

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says a decal bearing an energy services company's logo below a cartoon depicting what appears...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Ministers optimistic as talks with Wet’suwet’en chiefs continue for third day

SMITHERS, B.C. — Senior government ministers say they remain optimistic talks with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs will break an impasse over a...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John man’s phone number used in fake viral ad

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A Fort St. John man’s phone number was used in a fake...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

SMITHERS, B.C. — Senior government ministers say they remain optimistic talks with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs will break an impasse over a pipeline dispute that has sparked widespread protests and transport disruptions.

Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and British Columbia Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser say the discussions are complex and deal with difficult issues, but are progressing respectfully.

In a news conference today, Bennett said the fact that the conversations are continuing is “a very good sign.”

- Advertisement -

The talks began Thursday afternoon in northern B.C. and continued into late into Friday night, and another update is expected later today.

Some Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are opposed to a natural gas pipeline in their traditional territory, an issue that has spurred solidarity protests and blockades across the country.

The demonstrations have disrupted passenger and freight train service over the last three weeks and police have recently moved to dismantle some of the blockades.

Via Rail said Friday that most service will be gradually restored as of Tuesday, including between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

Solidarity protests and blockades have broken out across the country since the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia on Feb. 6 to enforce an injunction to stop a blockade erected by those opposed to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline.

The Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils. A majority of its councils have approved the pipeline, but some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs oppose it running through their traditional territory.

The dispute also encompasses other unsettled land rights and title issues, including who has the right to negotiate with governments and corporations, the fact that the land is not covered by a treaty and remains unceded, and a 1997 court case that recognized the hereditary chiefs’ authority and the exclusive right of the Wet’suwet’en peoples to the land but did not specify the boundaries.

Advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 29, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleFort St. John man’s phone number used in fake viral ad
Next articleThunberg says sexually explicit decal shows desperation, says activists are winning

More Articles Like This

Fort St. John man’s phone number used in fake viral ad

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A Fort St. John man’s phone number was used in a fake classified ad on Kijiji for...
Read more

One person arrested after an armed standoff with Fort St. John RCMP

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - One person is in custody after an alleged assault and barricading himself in a home on 87...
Read more

Snowfall warning issued Friday night for BC South Peace

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Peace. According to Environment Canada, a Pacific storm will...
Read more

NorthRiver Midstream announces closure of Fort Nelson North Processing Facility

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - NorthRiver Midstream announced on Friday, February 28, the closure of its North Processing Facility in Fort Nelson. NorthRiver Midstream announced the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv