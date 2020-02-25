News

Ministry of Transportation provides update on Taylor Bridge and South Hill

By Scott Brooks
Scott Maxwell of the Ministry of Transportation was Guest Speaker at the Chamber Luncheon on February 25, 2020. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Scott Maxwell, Northern Region Executive Director for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, was at the Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Tuesday, February 25, providing an update on the Taylor Bridge and South Taylor Hill.

This is a follow-up to Maxwell’s visit back in May 2019.

Maxwell says a slope stabilization project has been taking place to understand the full stability of the hill before any major work begins.

According to Maxwell, the hill moves about 30 to 40 mm per year and is, overall, quite stable, providing proper measures are put in place to avoid a landslide.

When it comes to the bridge, Maxwell maintains that the bridge is safe and that the engineering and public consultation phases for the bridge are getting underway.

Consultation is expected to begin this spring through an online survey.

