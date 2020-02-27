Minor delays expected along South Taylor Hill due to slope stabilization work

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation, Peace Region division, is advising drivers of possible minor delays along Highway 97 and the South Taylor Hill.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, due to slope stabilization work on the South Taylor Hill, there may be potential minor delays as the material is moved off the upper hill slope.

The removal of material off the upper slope on the South Taylor Hill is expected to continue until April 30 and drivers are being reminded to drive with care by watching out for trucks as they make their way through the area.

This work is part of the on-going project to improve the stability and driving conditions of the South Taylor Hill.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit drivebc.ca.