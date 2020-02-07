MLA Dan Davies speaks on upcoming Throne Speech

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Dan Davies MLA Peace River North spoke recently on the upcoming Throne Speech.

Today on Moose Talks, Dan Davies, MLA, Peace River North is stopping by to talk about the provincial government and how they will be presenting the Throne Speech next week as well as their budget the week after that. Dan will touch on what he's expecting to see and how it will affect you

The Provincial Government will be presenting its Throne Speech on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. Davies shares the government is laying out the road map for the year ahead with general plans and big ideas they would like to accomplish.

Davies then goes on to share the following Tuesday, February 18th, 2020, is the Budget day which aligns with the Throne Speech yet is the financial side and where the money will go, what the government expects to make as a government and surplus.

The process continues to Budget estimates shares Davies and the debates as critic roles as the members listen to each Minister from each Minister go line through line and asking questions. This going until May shared Davies.

Davies goes on to say everyone hears the content of the Speech at the same time.

Davies states the current government did not do well with their books last year and wants to see what commitments to the Resource Sector for the Oil and Gas, Forestry, Mining and Agriculture Sector to be supported.

Davies expresses looking over the past several years especially this one, B.C. has taken competitiveness hit across the board, with a lot of red tape, Davies says the government needs to come up with some way to support industry.

We need a robust resource sector, shared Davies if we want to be able to support all of the other things we want like good health care, education and social services we rely on.