Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Things ain’t rosy Mr. Premier!

Avatar
By Dan Davies

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Person still missing following avalanche south of Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. - RCMP say one person is still missing following an avalanche that occurred on Sunday south of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Residents of Northern Rockies soon to watch Regional Council meetings from the comfort of your own home

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Residents of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will soon be able to watch Regional Council...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

RCMP turn away two individuals attempting to cross RCMP access control checkpoint

HOUSTON, B.C. - RCMP turned two individuals away for attempting to cross the access control checkpoint along the Morice...
Read more
Avatar
Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North

Premier John Horgan last week attempted to deliver a rosy outlook during his keynote address to the Natural Resources Forum in Prince George. Nevertheless, most in the room were left feeling unconvinced that the future may be bright in B.C.’s resource sector.

The Natural Resources Forum is one of the largest conferences held in Northern B.C. and attracts over 1,000 participants including all three levels of governments, First Nations and of course, many representatives from resource developers, suppliers and service industries. It spans everything from forestry, mining and energy resources; meaning pretty much every major employer in the North is present.

I was also in attendance at the Forum in Prince George, and the overwhelming sense that I walked away with is the worry and anxiety from all sectors, wondering what the future might hold. Many left feeling alienated from any provincial support. Front of mind for many was the ongoing forestry crisis, the ever-rising controversy surrounding both the Trans Mountain pipeline and the Coastal GasLink LNG pipeline, and a sharp nine percent decline in B.C.’s mine exports. The current outlook for most certainly isn’t rosy.

- Advertisement -

However, the North Matters rally was a positive highlight for me. I was proud to stand with my colleagues, including the leader of the opposition, Andrew Wilkinson, MLAs Bernier, Bond, Morris and Rustad and most members of our caucus. As well as many friends including MP Zimmer along with Ian Fife and Dave Johnston of the North Matters. Listening to hereditary chiefs, elected chiefs and members from northern indigenous groups talk about the positive impact the resources sector has had on their communities was incredibly powerful. Thank you to the organizers and attendees. I only wish the premier and members of his NDP caucus might have come out and listened!

However, it seems John Horgan isn’t listening: he is either at the very least oblivious to the concerns of rural British Columbia, or at the most, he simply doesn’t care.

Industry leaders tried to convey key policy points to Premier Horgan, such as concerns about huge increases to the carbon tax, which B.C. businesses pay unlike others, and is set to go up again on April 1 st (Not an April Fools joke!). The regulatory regime has become quite strict and complex in the industry, rendering it costly. When the system itself is too costly and too cumbersome to navigate – businesses go elsewhere, leaving B.C. workers paying the price. Laughably, during his address to the conference, the premier spoke of too much red tape – oh the gall!

Advertisement

John Horgan may have felt he was “never more optimistic about B.C.’s future”, but he may have been the only one in the room who would share such an opinion.

Previous articleFederal Court to rule on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion challenge
Next articleGrimshaw to take on Falher in best-of-five preliminary series

More Articles Like This

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Protecting our natural resource sector

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
I recently had the honour of once again attending the BC Natural Resources Forum in Prince George and joining MLA Shirley Bond and Mayor...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Premiers too little too late tour

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
It only took Premier John Horgan two and a half years to finally make his way up to northern B.C to visit a region...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Lekstrom’s Resignation

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
Our region deserves better than this and when it comes to a caribou recovery plan it’s time for Premier John Horgan and federal Environment...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Horgan fails to address key issues

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
This weekend, Premier John Horgan paid a visit to communities in northern British Columbia. At a time when relationships with government in Victoria could...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv