Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Montreal-area train line shut down as groups support B.C. pipeline protesters

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Montreal-area train line shut down as groups support B.C. pipeline protesters

MONTREAL — Commuter trains have been shut down for a second day on a train line near Montreal as...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Quebec utility signs first deal with gas producer under certification program

CALGARY — A Calgary company is the first to land a supply contract with Quebec's major natural gas distributor based...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

‘People are starting to wake up’: Pipeline protesters expect long-term change

VANCOUVER — Opponents of a natural gas pipeline in northwestern British Columbia say they believe protests across the country...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Commuter trains have been shut down for a second day on a train line near Montreal as supporters of a pipeline protest in northwestern British Columbia maintain their presence on the tracks.

Officials at Exo, which runs the commuter trains in the Montreal area, announced early Tuesday that morning trains were cancelled.

The blockade is being maintained by members of the Kahnawake Mohawk community just south of Montreal.

- Advertisement -

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who are opposed to the construction of a 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline, have set up blockades and protests across the country.

The protests have sprung up as the RCMP has been enforcing a court injunction at the B.C. site since late last week, arresting those attempting to block access to the pipeline route.

In Montreal, shuttle buses were used to transport train users to and from the city’s downtown.

Advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Previous articleQuebec utility signs first deal with gas producer under certification program

More Articles Like This

Quebec utility signs first deal with gas producer under certification program

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A Calgary company is the first to land a supply contract with Quebec's major natural gas distributor based on obtaining certification for its responsible...
Read more

‘People are starting to wake up’: Pipeline protesters expect long-term change

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — Opponents of a natural gas pipeline in northwestern British Columbia say they believe protests across the country are sparking a growing awareness...
Read more

City Council approves amended 2020-2024 Capital Budget

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Monday, February 10, Council passed a motion to approve...
Read more

Montreal commuter train line blocked in solidarity with B.C. pipeline protest

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Protests in solidarity with opponents of a B.C. pipeline project spread Monday, bringing commuter rail traffic to a halt on a line near Montreal as train lines...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv