Montreal commuter train line blocked in solidarity with B.C. pipeline protest

Demonstrators south of Montreal are blocking a commuter train line into the city in solidarity with protesters opposed to a pipeline project in northwestern B.C.

Service on the Montreal train line was disrupted today by opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses through the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in British Columbia.

Protests have cropped up across the country — notably in Belleville, Ont., where a blockade has led to the cancellation of Via Rail service between Montreal and Toronto since Friday.

In Montreal, commuter train service on the Exo Candiac line could also be disrupted for an indefinite period, with officials keeping tabs on the evolving situation.

The public transit authority that operates the suburban train network in the Montreal metropolitan area says demonstrators near the Canadian Pacific Railway installations are hindering operations, and the ultimate decision to keep the rail line open lies with track owner CP Rail.

A shuttle bus service is in effect for the rail stations that are affected, ferrying passengers to downtown Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press

