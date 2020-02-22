Sports

More medals collected for Zone 8 in Short Track Speed Skating on Saturday at Winter Games

By Scott Brooks
Athletes participating in the short track speed skating events at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games - BC Games Society

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Zone 8 collected more medals in Short Track speed skating on Saturday at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

In the 1500m Women Short Track event, representing Zone 8, Emma North, of Fort St. John, came in fifth in the A Race, Cheyanne Key, of Fort St. John, placed fourth in the B Race, and Pareesa Jones, of Prince George, placed second in the C Race.

In the 2000m Women Points Race, representing Zone 8, Emma North, of Fort St. John placed sixth in the A Race, Cheyanne Key, of Fort St. John, placed third in the B Race, and Pareesa Jones, of Prince Goerge, placed fifth in the B Race.

In the 1500m Men Short Track event, representing Zone 8, Benjamin Konwicki, of Prince George, came in sixth in the A Race, Matthew Mitchell, of Fort St. John, placed second in the B Race, Austin McGregor, of Taylor, placed fourth in the C Race, Theo Clarke, of Prince George, placed sixth in the C Race, Henry Beatton, of Williams Lake, placed second in the D Race, Nolan Vansickle, of Prince George, placed fourth in the D Race, and Christopher Earl, of Prince George, placed sixth in the E Race.

In the 3000m Male Relay Race, the Zone 8 team managed to place in fourth with 543 points.

In the 2000m Men Points Race, representing Zone 8, Benjamin Konwicki, of Prince George, placed second in the A Race, and Matthew Mitchell, of Fort St. John, placed second in the B Race.

