MP Bob Zimmer takes part in Listening Tour with Yukon Leaders

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development Agency, M.P. Bob Zimmer was recently in Whitehorse for a listening tour.

The trip was an opportunity for Zimmer to meet face-to-face with territorial, business and community leaders to learn more about Yukon’s current economy and to discuss future economic development in the territory.

During his trip, Zimmer met with Leader of the Official Opposition Stacey Hassard and MLA Scott Kent, members of Yukon Chamber of Mines and members of the Yukon First Nations Chamber of Commerce, as well as held an Economic Development Roundtable with members of the Yukon Chamber of Commerce.

- Advertisement -

Zimmer says the listening tour was filled with frank and open discussions on a wide variety of topics including ways to effectively consult with First Nations going forward.