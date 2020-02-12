Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Blockades at British Columbia legislature

Avatar
By Bob Zimmer
Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament - Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta energy ‘war room’ chief apologizes for tweets attacking New York Times

CALGARY — The head of Alberta's $30-million-a-year energy war room is apologizing after the organization posted a lengthy social media...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

‘We’re not giving in,’ Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief says in wake of arrests

VANCOUVER — Hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation are pledging to continue fighting a natural gas pipeline through their...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP search for man wanted on an unendorsed warrant

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted...
Read more
Avatar
Bob Zimmer

By now we have all seen photos and videos of the activist blockade at the entrances to the British Columbia legislature as part of ongoing demonstrations against the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

We are elected, in all parties, by you, the people and we take the role we play in democracy seriously. Whether it’s considering and voting on legislation, attending committee and caucus meetings, the important work that is done in constituencies, or representing Canadians abroad, rarely have we not been able to fulfill these responsibilities. It is our duty as the people’s representatives to be there and to be a strong voice for those we represent.

- Advertisement -

It is shameful that elected officials, representing millions, were prevented from fulfilling their duties in Victoria. The work that is done in buildings like the BC legislature is a vital part of our democracy and to deny these officials the ability to do the work they were elected to do is alarming to say the least.

Blockades have also been set up on Canada’s transportation corridors, blocking our national economy and holding thousands of jobs that rely on these corridors hostage.

The fact remains that consultations were conducted and the majority of the Wet’suwet’en people support the project and believe the project will benefit their First Nations. Coastal GasLink has signed agreements will all 20 elected First Nations governments along the pipeline’s path, including five of the six band councils in the Wet’suwet’en Nation.

While attending the BC Natural Resources Forum in Prince George I had the opportunity to stand with Wet’suwet’en leaders at the North Matters rally as they once again voiced their support for the Coastal GasLink project and LNG Canada.

According to Hereditary Chief Theresa Tait-Day of Wet’suwet’en Nation, 85 percent of the nation supports the project. She is also quoted in a court affidavit as saying: “A few House Chiefs cannot make decisions for our nation.  Everyone in our nation is equal and has a voice that deserves to be heard.”

Wet’suwet’en leaders have also highlighted in the media that many of these protesters are not from the region, the community, or even our country. Siding with a small group of activists because they happen to align with one’s views and insisting that the RCMP enforce these views against the will of the majority of Wet’suwet’en contradicts the spirit of reconciliation.

While I appreciate that people have the right to protest peacefully, it must be done in a safe and responsible manner.

Setting up blockades on highways and railways is not only illegal, it’s dangerous.

Advertisement

Blocking elected officials from carrying out their duties on behalf of their constituents goes against everything we are as a democracy.

The rule of law in Canada isn’t supposed to be optional.

Previous article16th Annual High on Ice Winter Festival kicks-off this Friday
Next articleFort St John RCMP search for man wanted on an unendorsed warrant

More Articles Like This

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Much ado about nothing

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
This week, all members of the Legislative Assembly head back to Victoria as we begin another legislative session. A new session, however, does not...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Canada’s firearms laws

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
In the House of Commons we are once again seeing just how ignorant Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and the Prime Minister are when...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Things ain’t rosy Mr. Premier!

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
Premier John Horgan last week attempted to deliver a rosy outlook during his keynote address to the Natural Resources Forum in Prince George. Nevertheless,...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Protecting our natural resource sector

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
I recently had the honour of once again attending the BC Natural Resources Forum in Prince George and joining MLA Shirley Bond and Mayor...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv