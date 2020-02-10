Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Canada’s firearms laws

Avatar
By Bob Zimmer
Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament - Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province renews team to help build on the first year of climate action

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that a renewed team has been formed to help...
Read more
OpinionBob Zimmer - 0

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Canada’s firearms laws

In the House of Commons we are once again seeing just how ignorant Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Search continues for missing person following avalanche near Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. - The RCMP, along with Search and Rescue, continue to search for the person that went missing...
Read more
Avatar
Bob Zimmer

In the House of Commons we are once again seeing just how ignorant Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and the Prime Minister are when it comes to Canada’s firearms laws.

During a recent Question Period, Minister Blair repeatedly made broad references to domestic violence when asked about lawful firearms ownership in Canada. However, according to Statistics Canada, in 2018 the presence of firearms was rare in incidents of police-reported violence between intimate partners at 1%.

- Advertisement -

Just the day before, the Prime Minister had claimed that when individuals pose a threat to public safety or themselves, police “cannot suspend the licence and prevent that person from acquiring new firearms”. This is, of course, not true. Under our current laws if a firearms owner poses a threat, police can confiscate firearms and suspend licenses, as well as prevent further purchases of firearms or possession.

These comments by both the Public Safety Minister and the Prime Minister show that they really don’t know or understand firearms laws in Canada. Yet, they want to make new laws, and in the case of firearms bans, have talked about using an Order in Council to do so.

An Order in Council is a legislative instrument made by the Governor in Council, meaning the Governor General acting on the advice and recommendation of Cabinet, and is not required to go through the usual Parliamentary process that includes debates and votes in the House and Senate, as well as study at committees.

It’s important to note that according to the Criminal Code, “In making regulations, the Governor in Council may not prescribe any thing to be a prohibited firearm, a restricted firearm, a prohibited weapon, a restricted weapon, a prohibited device or prohibited ammunition if, in the opinion of the Governor in Council, the thing to be prescribed is reasonable for use in Canada for hunting or sporting purposes.”

We must ensure that the Governor in Council follows these clearly laid out requirements when it comes to any Order in Council that involves firearms.

Yet, how can we trust that this Liberal Cabinet, which continues to show its contempt for lawful firearms owners, will be able to fully comprehend what is “reasonable for use in Canada for hunting or sporting purposes” when making any recommendations to the Governor General?

The simple truth is that we can’t.

Previous articleSearch continues for missing person following avalanche near Chetwynd
Next articleProvince renews team to help build on the first year of climate action

More Articles Like This

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Things ain’t rosy Mr. Premier!

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
Premier John Horgan last week attempted to deliver a rosy outlook during his keynote address to the Natural Resources Forum in Prince George. Nevertheless,...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Protecting our natural resource sector

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
I recently had the honour of once again attending the BC Natural Resources Forum in Prince George and joining MLA Shirley Bond and Mayor...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Premiers too little too late tour

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
It only took Premier John Horgan two and a half years to finally make his way up to northern B.C to visit a region...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Lekstrom’s Resignation

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
Our region deserves better than this and when it comes to a caribou recovery plan it’s time for Premier John Horgan and federal Environment...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv