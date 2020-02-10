Mukluk Bonspiel this weekend at the Fort St John Curling Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club is gearing up to host its Mukluk Bonspiel this weekend, February 14 and 15, as part of the High on Ice Winter Festival.

According to Curling Club President, Connie Richter, the Mukluk Bonspiel is a mixed spiel, that will feature a dinner and dance, with music being provided by the Sweet Water Band.

The cost to register is $280.00 per team, which each team is to consist of four members.

Richter says for anyone who would like to curl but does not have a team, they can contact the Club and get matched with other teams that may be short of a member.

The Mukluk Bonspiel is taking place this weekend, February 14 and 15, at the Fort St. John Curling Club.

For more information and to register a team, you can call the Curling Club at 250-785-2037.