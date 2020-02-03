Sports

NEBC Bantam Trackers visit North Central Bobcats in Prince George

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were on the road to Prince George over the weekend, February 1 and 2, as they took on the North Central Bobcats.

To start off the weekend, on Saturday, the Trackers managed to win 5-2 over the Bobcats in game one of the weekend series.

Then on Sunday, for game two of the series, the game ended in a tie of 2-2.

It was scoreless until midway through the second until Mason Loewen snuck one through five-hole off of a nice down low play, with assists by Kevin Unruh and Reid Norman.

The Bobcats quickly responded to tie the game. Loewen fired another one five-hole off of a broken down rush, with Maddox Pierce picking up the helper.

The Bobcats tied it up in the third and the boys could not find the back of the net for the go-ahead goal.

The Bantam Trackers are back in action next weekend in West Kelowna against the South Zone Knights.

