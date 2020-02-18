NEBC Bantam Trackers win at home to wrap up regular-season action

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were home over the weekend, February 15 and 16, as they were host to the East Kootenay Avalanche for a three-game series to wrap up the regular season.

On Saturday morning, for game one of the home series, the Trackers managed to skate away with an exciting 7-5 victory over the Avalanche.

Then on Saturday night, the Trackers and the Avalanche would end game two of the series in a tie of three apiece.

To wrap up the series, on Sunday morning, the Trackers would come away with a close win of 6-5 over the Avalanche.

Next up for the Bantam Trackers is provincial playdowns, from February 28 to March 1, in Cranbrook.