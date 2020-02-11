Sports

NEBC Bantam Trackers win two games over South Okanagan Zone Knights

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were down south over the weekend, February 8 and 9, for a two-game set as they took on the South Okanagan Zone Knights.

Before getting to their destination, the Trackers experienced some bus troubles but were eventually on their way thanks to the assistance of the Fort St. John Atom Rep Flyers.

Despite having a rough start of getting to their game, the Trackers had a great performance against the Knights.

For game one, the Bantam Trackers came away with a 7-4 win, outshooting the Knights 53-29.

Then for game two, the Trackers skated to a 4-1 win, outshooting the Knights 35-17.

Up next, the Bantam Trackers are home for three games this coming weekend as they host the East Kootenay Avalanche.

