NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers compete at IHA Mid Season Challenge in Calgary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were in Calgary, January 30 to February 2, for the International Hockey Academy Mid Season Challenge.

During the first two games of the Challenge, the Trackers were off to a strong start with a record of 2-0.

On Friday night, the Trackers would continue their winning streak as they would beat Yellowknife with a win of 5-1.

Then on Saturday, the Trackers would move on to play the CNHA Blazers for a chance at playing in the finals.

Despite best efforts, the trackers would fall 3-0 to the Blazers, which would cause the Trackers to slide down and play in the B final on Sunday against the NWCAA Stamps.

In the B final, it was a very tight game, but in the end, the Trackers would fall short 4-3 to the Stamps.

Up next, the Trackers continue their regular-season action as they hit the road for a two-game set against the Wolverines on February 8 and 9 in Whitecourt.