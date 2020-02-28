NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers home this Sunday to host Peace River Royals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are home this Sunday, March 1, as they host the Peace River Royals for the final game of regular-season action in the Northern Alberta Hockey League.

Last weekend, the Trackers took a bit of a break while the B.C. Winter Games were in Fort St. John.

The last time the Trackers and Royals met was on the road in Peace River, on January 5, where the Trackers managed to win that game with a victory of 6-4.

- Advertisement -

Currently, in the Northern Division standings, the Trackers are in first place with 24 wins, five losses and two ties, while the Royals are in second place with 16 wins, 10 losses, and four ties.

The Trackers vs the Peace River Royals is this Sunday, March 1, with puck drop at 1:45 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

If you are unable to make it to the rink, you can watch a live stream on the Trackers’ YouTube Channel.