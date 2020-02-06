NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers off to Whitecourt this weekend to take on Wolverines

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend, February 8 and 9, to Whitecourt for a two-game series as they take on the Whitecourt Wolverines.

Last weekend, the Trackers were in Calgary for the International Hockey Academy Mid Season Challenge.

Currently, in the Northern Division standings, the Trackers are in first place with 19 wins, five losses, and two ties, meanwhile, the Wolverines are in fifth place with three wins, 20 losses, and 1 tie.

The Trackers are also currently tied for first place with the St. Albert Crusaders in the overall midget league standings.

The Trackers vs. the Wolverines takes place this Saturday and Sunday in Whitecourt.

All the Trackers’ action can be watched via live stream on the Trackers YouTube channel.