NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road to Edmonton this weekend

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend in Edmonton, February 14 to the 16, for matchups against Strathcona, Camrose and Beaumont.

Last weekend, the Trackers were in Whitecourt for a two-game series as they took on the Wolverines.

The Trackers were able to win both games over the Wolverines with scores of 5-0 and 6-1.

Currently, in the NAHL Northern Division Standings, the Trackers are in 21 wins, five losses, and two ties out of the 28 games played so far, meanwhile, Beaumount and Camrose are the top two teams in their respective division, while Strathcona sits in last place.

All the Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers’ hockey action can be watched on a live stream via the Trackers’ YouTube Channel.

