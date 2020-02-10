Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers sweep series over Whitecourt Wolverines

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Weakened forestry and oil & gas sectors to continue to hamper growth in Northeast in 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central 1 has released its B.C. Regional Economic Outlook for 2019 to 2021. In the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro conducting controlled burning of debris this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Fire Department responds to smoke at Tim Horton’s on 96A Street

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department was called to the scene of a restaurant...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road over the weekend, February 8 and 9, as they took on the Whitecourt Wolverines.

For game one on Saturday, the Trackers had a good start to the weekend series as they managed to shut out the Wolverines with a strong win of 5-0.

Goals made during the game included two from Chase London and one each from Kurtis Lee, Shayden Heibert, and Brandon Modde.

- Advertisement -

Then on Sunday, for game two of the weekend series, the Trackers would have another great performance on the ice as they would win and sweep the series with a score of 6-1 over Whitecourt.

Goals made during that game included three from Kurtis Lee and one each from Justin Brownlee, Raymond Dick, and Chase London.

Up next, the Trackers are on the road to Edmonton this weekend, February 14, 15, and 16 for matchups against Strathcona, Camrose and Beaumont.

Advertisement
Previous articleMontreal commuter train line blocked in solidarity with B.C. pipeline protest
Next articleOttawa launches consultations on Indigenous ownership of Trans Mountain pipeline

More Articles Like This

Huskies’ winning streak comes to an end after falling to Navigators

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies' winning streak came to an end on Saturday, February 8, as they were host...
Read more

Huskies continue winning streak with win over Kings

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Friday night, February 7, as they were host to the JDA...
Read more

Deadline this Saturday for 2020 BC Winter Games volunteer sign-up

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The registration deadline to sign-up as a volunteer to help out with the 2020 B.C. Winter Games is tomorrow,...
Read more

Totem Figure Skating Competition this weekend at Pomeroy Sport Centre

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Totem Figure Skating Competition is taking place this weekend in Fort St. John. According to Jennifer Hammond, of the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv