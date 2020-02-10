NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers sweep series over Whitecourt Wolverines

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road over the weekend, February 8 and 9, as they took on the Whitecourt Wolverines.

For game one on Saturday, the Trackers had a good start to the weekend series as they managed to shut out the Wolverines with a strong win of 5-0.

Goals made during the game included two from Chase London and one each from Kurtis Lee, Shayden Heibert, and Brandon Modde.

Then on Sunday, for game two of the weekend series, the Trackers would have another great performance on the ice as they would win and sweep the series with a score of 6-1 over Whitecourt.

Goals made during that game included three from Kurtis Lee and one each from Justin Brownlee, Raymond Dick, and Chase London.

Up next, the Trackers are on the road to Edmonton this weekend, February 14, 15, and 16 for matchups against Strathcona, Camrose and Beaumont.