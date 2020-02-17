NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers sweep weekend road series in Edmonton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were in Edmonton over the weekend, February 14 to the 16, for a three-game road trip series.

For game one, on Friday, the Trackers took on the Strathcona Warriors.

In that game, the Trackers managed to shut out the Warriors with a win of 3-0, with shots-on-goal of 38-17.

Then on Saturday, the Trackers would continue their winning streak with a win of 6-0 over the Camrose Vikings. Shots on goal were 41-18 for the Trackers.

To wrap up the road series, on Sunday, for game three, the Trackers would face the Beaumount Braves.

The Trackers would win this game with a 4-1 victory over the Braves. Shots on goal were 45-16.

With that win against Beaumont, the Trackers hit another milestone with a franchise record of earning 50 points in the regular season.

In the month of February, the Trackers went 5-0 in league play, scoring 24 goals and allowing just two against.

With the Winter Games coming to Fort St. John, the boys will enjoy a well deserved week of rest, with no practices or games.

The Trackers final home game of the season will be Sunday, March 1, as they take on the Peace River Royals. Puck drop is 1:45 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

