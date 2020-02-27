NENAS celebrates 30 years of service with Tradeshow & Career Forum

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast Native Advancing Society celebrated its 30 years of service in Northeast B.C. on Thursday, February 27.

In honour of this milestone, NENAS, in partnership with Pomeroy Lodging Group, ConocoPhillips Canada and ITA BC, collaborated their efforts to co-host the ‘Tradeshow & Career Forum’ as well as the ‘Awards and Recognition Dinner’ at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

The Tradeshow & Career Forum featured dozens of exhibitors, guest speakers, and refreshments.

The Career Forum also featured a variety of guest speakers sharing their insight into education, career planning and industry updates.

Deanne McLeod, of NENAS, says this event was an opportunity to say thank you and to celebrate their sister services and industry partners for their support over the last 30 years.