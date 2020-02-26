NENAS names award winners ahead of 30 year celebration

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast Native Advancing Society will be celebrating its 30 years of service in Northeast B.C. this Thursday, February 27, at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

With this milestone celebration, NENAS, sponsored by ConocoPhillips Canada, will be holding a Workwear and Cultural wear Fashion Show, followed by an Awards and Recognition Dinner.

Some recipients to receive an award include Isaiah Behn and Keith Kotchea, from the Fort Nelson First Nation.

- Advertisement -

Tickets for the dinner are $75.00 each.

Earlier in the day, prior to the dinner, there will be a Forum and Tradeshow, which is free to attend.

The NENAS Tradeshow & Career Forum and the Awards and Recognition Dinner takes place Thursday, February 27 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

For more information, you can call Jocelyn Eisert at 250-793-0272.

Here is the full list of award winners: