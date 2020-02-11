News

NENAS to celebrate 30 years of service with Tradeshow and Dinner on February 27

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

City of Fort St John proclaims February as Women’s Institute Month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Monday, February 10, Council...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Four patients recovering after contracting coronavirus: Provincial Health Officials

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials have provided an update regarding the four confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

NENAS to celebrate 30 years of service with Tradeshow and Dinner on February 27

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast Native Advancing Society will be celebrating its 30 years of service in...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast Native Advancing Society will be celebrating its 30 years of service in Northeast B.C. on Thursday, February 27.

In honour of this milestone, NENAS, in partnership with Pomeroy Lodging Group, ConocoPhillips Canada and ITA BC, will be collaborating their efforts to co-host the ‘Tradeshow & Career Forum’ as well as the ‘Awards and Recognition Dinner’ in Fort St. John.

According to event organizers, this is an all-day event that is free to attend and will feature dozens of exhibitors, guest speakers, and refreshments.

- Advertisement -

Following the Tradeshow & Career Forum will be the Awards and Recognition Dinner. Tickets for the dinner are $75.00 each.

The NENAS Tradeshow & Career Forum and the Awards and Recognition Dinner takes place Thursday, February 27 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

For more information, you can call Jocelyn Eisert at 250-793-0272.

Advertisement
Previous articleCity Council approves over $507,000 in 2020 Base Budget Grant Allocations
Next articleFour patients recovering after contracting coronavirus: Provincial Health Officials

More Articles Like This

City of Fort St John proclaims February as Women’s Institute Month

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Monday, February 10, Council voted in favour of proclaiming...
Read more

Four patients recovering after contracting coronavirus: Provincial Health Officials

News Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials have provided an update regarding the four confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in British Columbia. According to a statement...
Read more

City Council approves over $507,000 in 2020 Base Budget Grant Allocations

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, February 10, City of Fort St. John Council approved the...
Read more

Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will host public town-hall

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will be hosting a public town-hall on February 19. According...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv