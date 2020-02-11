NENAS to celebrate 30 years of service with Tradeshow and Dinner on February 27

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast Native Advancing Society will be celebrating its 30 years of service in Northeast B.C. on Thursday, February 27.

In honour of this milestone, NENAS, in partnership with Pomeroy Lodging Group, ConocoPhillips Canada and ITA BC, will be collaborating their efforts to co-host the ‘Tradeshow & Career Forum’ as well as the ‘Awards and Recognition Dinner’ in Fort St. John.

According to event organizers, this is an all-day event that is free to attend and will feature dozens of exhibitors, guest speakers, and refreshments.

Following the Tradeshow & Career Forum will be the Awards and Recognition Dinner. Tickets for the dinner are $75.00 each.

The NENAS Tradeshow & Career Forum and the Awards and Recognition Dinner takes place Thursday, February 27 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

For more information, you can call Jocelyn Eisert at 250-793-0272.