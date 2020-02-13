New fire engine to arrive in Taylor on February 21

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor and the Taylor Fire Rescue will soon be welcoming the arrival of a new fire engine.

The new fire engine, an Enforcer Pumper known as Engine 11, will be arriving at the District’s Fire Hall on Friday, February 21.

According to Fire Chief, Steve Byford, it has been over 18 years since the department has had a new engine and that they are thrilled to be upgrading the fleet with a modernized piece of equipment that will serve the community for the next 20 years.

Byford says Engine 11 will be welcomed by the District of Taylor’s Council and the firefighters of Taylor Fire Rescue and a “push back” ceremony will be taking place in honour of this occasion.

A push back ceremony is a tradition where firefighters push a new apparatus into the hall for the first time.

A video on the new fire engine can be found below:

