New fire engine to arrive in Taylor on February 21

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor and the Taylor Fire Rescue will soon be welcoming the arrival of a new fire engine.

The new fire engine, an Enforcer Pumper known as Engine 11, will be arriving at the District’s Fire Hall on Friday, February 21.

According to Fire Chief, Steve Byford, it has been over 18 years since the department has had a new engine and that they are thrilled to be upgrading the fleet with a modernized piece of equipment that will serve the community for the next 20 years.

Byford says Engine 11 will be welcomed by the District of Taylor’s Council and the firefighters of Taylor Fire Rescue and a “push back” ceremony will be taking place in honour of this occasion.

A push back ceremony is a tradition where firefighters push a new apparatus into the hall for the first time.

A video on the new fire engine can be found below:

Enforcer™ Pumper – Taylor Fire Rescue, BC

Take a walk around Taylor Fire Rescue’s #Enforcer #Pumper with Chief Byford. One reason this chassis was chosen was to be ergonomically friendly getting in and out of the cab. Being a paid on-call department, this rig allows for flexibility while transitioning through calls. Having a top-mount enclosed pump panel allows the engineer to work inside due to the cold climate of #TaylorBC. To maximize space on the apparatus, the department went with full depth compartments and slide-out drawers to allow firefighters to reach equipment with ease. Not relying on other rigs to handle equipment, this rig stores the hydraulic system to serve road rescue calls as well. Keeping the firefighter’s safety in mind, M4 LED flashlights were added to the interior of the doors to eliminate highway safety concerns when on scene. CHASSISChassis: 70” #Enforcer cab with 24” raised roofSeating capacity: 6Overall height: 11’ 4”Overall length: 33’ 4.50”GVW rating: 51,000 lbFront axle: Dana D-2000F, 20,000 lbRear axle: Dana S30-190, 31,000 lbEngine: DDC DD13, 525 hp, 1,850 torqueElectrical: Hard WiredBODYMaterial: AluminumShelving: Adjustable, up to 500 lbDoors: Gortite roll-upPump: Waterous, 2,000 gpmTank: 850 gallonsFoam system: #Husky3Foam cell: 40 gallonsJob No: 33909Dealership: Commercial Emergency Equipment Co.

Posted by Pierce Mfg on Wednesday, 5 February 2020

 

