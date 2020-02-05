News

New traffic signals activated at 100 Ave and 98 Street

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be activating new traffic signals at the intersection of 100 Avenue and 98 Street today.

Staff share that for the next few days, the signals will be flashing red and the intersection will be treated as a 4-way stop.

According to drivesmartbc.ca, in the four-way stop situation, it is meant to be first to stop, first to go. If two vehicles arrive at the same time, you yield to the vehicle on your right. If two vehicles facing each other stop at the same time the rule for the same situation in the two way stop applies.

 

 

