New Volunteer Community Leader appointed to represent MADD in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MADD Canada has appointed a new volunteer Community Leader in Fort St. John.

Melissa Dunn has been selected as the new volunteer Community Leader for the Fort St. John branch of MADD Canada.

According to MADD Western Canada Regional Manager, Tracy Crawford, Dunn is part of a nation-wide network of volunteers who represent MADD Canada and deliver its message and programs to local communities.

In her role as volunteer Community Leader, Crawford says Dunn will focus much of her initial efforts around public awareness and education initiatives and building partnerships with stakeholder and community organizations with similar goals of ending impaired driving.

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting victims of this violent crime.