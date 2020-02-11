News

New Volunteer Community Leader appointed to represent MADD in Fort St John

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will host public town-hall

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will be hosting a...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Lots to celebrate at Annual Huskies Awards Banquet

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies held their Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, February 8,...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Entrances to B.C. legislature blocked as pipeline protests flare across Canada

VICTORIA — Hundreds of protesters blocked the entrances to the British Columbia legislature today as demonstrations against a pipeline...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MADD Canada has appointed a new volunteer Community Leader in Fort St. John.

Melissa Dunn has been selected as the new volunteer Community Leader for the Fort St. John branch of MADD Canada.

According to MADD Western Canada Regional Manager, Tracy Crawford, Dunn is part of a nation-wide network of volunteers who represent MADD Canada and deliver its message and programs to local communities.

- Advertisement -

In her role as volunteer Community Leader, Crawford says Dunn will focus much of her initial efforts around public awareness and education initiatives and building partnerships with stakeholder and community organizations with similar goals of ending impaired driving.

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting victims of this violent crime.

Previous articleMontreal-area train line shut down as groups support B.C. pipeline protesters
Next article1.2M litres of oil spilled in Saskatchewan train derailment

More Articles Like This

Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will host public town-hall

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will be hosting a public town-hall on February 19. According...
Read more

Entrances to B.C. legislature blocked as pipeline protests flare across Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Hundreds of protesters blocked the entrances to the British Columbia legislature today as demonstrations against a pipeline project continued to flare across...
Read more

City sees rise in building permits issued in comparison to January 2019

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for January 2020. For January,...
Read more

1.2M litres of oil spilled in Saskatchewan train derailment

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
GUERNSEY, Sask. — The Saskatchewan government says about 1.2 million litres of oil was spilled during a fiery train derailment in Saskatchewan last week. The...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv