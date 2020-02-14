Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

No mechanical defects on train that derailed in Saskatchewan: report

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

No mechanical defects on train that derailed in Saskatchewan: report

The Transportation Safety Board says its investigators have not found any mechanical defects on a train that derailed and...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Retailers warn of empty store shelves as rail blockade reaches ninth day

MONTREAL — Sectors from retail to oil and gas are calling on governments to resolve a dispute with anti-pipeline...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Premier’s statement on Family Day

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan has issued a statement in recognition of Family Day on Monday, Feb. 17,...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

The Transportation Safety Board says its investigators have not found any mechanical defects on a train that derailed and spilled oil in rural Saskatchewan.

The Canadian Pacific Railway freight train jumped the tracks on Feb. 6 near Guernsey, about 115 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

The accident sent flames and thick black smoke into the air and spilled 1.2 million litres of crude oil.

- Advertisement -

There were no reported injuries, but 85 residents were evacuated from the area for more than 24 hours.

Another derailment in December about 10 kilometres away on the same set of tracks spilled 1.5 million litres of oil and also caused a fire.

The safety board says in a preliminary report that 32 of 104 tank cars carrying oil derailed and several cars were breached.

Advertisement

“A review of the locomotive event recorder download determined that the train was handled in accordance with regulatory and company requirements,” says the report released Friday.

It says there is significant interest in examining the tank cars because they became an industry standard after the deadly rail disaster in Lac-Megantic, Que., in 2013.

Each tank car is to be cleaned and inspected, the agency said. Investigators are working with the United States National Transportation Safety Board and tank-car manufacturer Trinity.

Any tank car and track components of interest recovered from the derailment site will be sent to the agency’s engineering laboratory in Ottawa for analysis.

Advertisement

“Once site work is complete, all available information will be reviewed in order to make a more accurate assessment of the tank car damage sustained and the amount of product released,” the report says.

“This work will take some time.”

Shortly after the derailment, the federal government ordered lower speed limits for all trains carrying large amounts of dangerous goods. CP and Canadian National are limiting permits for shipments of dangerous goods.

The TSB said the amount of oil released from the most recent derailment hasn’t been determined, but Saskatchewan’s Environment Ministry said last week that 1.2 million litres of oil spilled.

The agency said a more precise estimate of the amount lost will be available once site work is complete. It said it does not appear that any waterways were affected.

Advertisement

“The product appeared to be primarily contained in a large ditch between the rail line and Highway 16 to the north of the rail line.”

Reeve Jack Gibney of the Rural Municipality of Usborne, which includes Guernsey, has said there is concern in the agricultural community over the two spills.

He has said that people are also worried about the safety of rail transport for oil and have suggested it’s time to look to pipelines. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020

Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Previous articleRetailers warn of empty store shelves as rail blockade reaches ninth day

More Articles Like This

Retailers warn of empty store shelves as rail blockade reaches ninth day

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
MONTREAL — Sectors from retail to oil and gas are calling on governments to resolve a dispute with anti-pipeline protesters as a rail blockade...
Read more

Premier’s statement on Family Day

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan has issued a statement in recognition of Family Day on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. "Family Day is an opportunity...
Read more

Increased traffic on Highway 29 near Lynx Creek due to gravel hauling

News Tracy Teves - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - BC Hydro is advising drivers of increased truck traffic on Highway 29 near Lynx Creek, due to gravel being hauled. According...
Read more

2020 BC Winter Games commemorative pin designed by local Indigenous Youth

News Tracy Teves - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - 9-year-old Aidyn Abel of the West Moberly First Nation was the winner of the indigenous pin design contest sponsored by...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv