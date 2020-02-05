North Peace Cultural Centre experiences attempted data breach

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre reports that it had experienced an interruption of service due to an attempted data breach on Sunday, February 2.

According to the North Peace Cultural Centre Operations Manager, Oliver Hachmeister, there is no evidence that any personal data including credit card information was transmitted out of the Cultural Centre servers.

Although, Hachmeister says this attempt did take down their main ticket server and corrupted data stored on the server.

Hachmeister says the Cultural Centre is currently working on getting back up and running and will be implementing a stopgap system to continue ticket sales and minimize the interruption of service.

Hachmeister thanks everyone for their understanding as they rebuild the ticket system.