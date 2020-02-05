News

North Peace Cultural Centre experiences attempted data breach

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Tax Help Workshop hosted by Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A Tax Help Workshop is being hosted by Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John,...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Girls Atom Flyers earn silver at Tournament in Camrose

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Girls Atom Flyers, participating in a League for the 2019/2020...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Talks with Wet’suwet’en over pipeline ‘not successful,’ province says

SMITHERS, B.C. — The British Columbia government and First Nations hereditary chiefs say they have failed to reach an...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre reports that it had experienced an interruption of service due to an attempted data breach on Sunday, February 2.

According to the North Peace Cultural Centre Operations Manager, Oliver Hachmeister, there is no evidence that any personal data including credit card information was transmitted out of the Cultural Centre servers.

Although, Hachmeister says this attempt did take down their main ticket server and corrupted data stored on the server.

- Advertisement -

Hachmeister says the Cultural Centre is currently working on getting back up and running and will be implementing a stopgap system to continue ticket sales and minimize the interruption of service.

Hachmeister thanks everyone for their understanding as they rebuild the ticket system.

Previous articleFour more arrested at Co-op refinery, charged with violating court order
Next articleCoastal GasLink released statement after no resolution from Wiggus Respect table discussions

More Articles Like This

Tax Help Workshop hosted by Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A Tax Help Workshop is being hosted by Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John, this Thursday evening. The Tax Workshop...
Read more

Talks with Wet’suwet’en over pipeline ‘not successful,’ province says

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — The British Columbia government and First Nations hereditary chiefs say they have failed to reach an agreement on a peaceful resolution...
Read more

Coastal GasLink released statement after no resolution from Wiggus Respect table discussions

News Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Coastal GasLink released a statement after no resolution between the Government of British Columbia and the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs. The statement released...
Read more

Four more arrested at Co-op refinery, charged with violating court order

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Regina police have arrested four people involved in a labour dispute at the city's Co-op oil refinery. Police say four men from Saskatchewan face charges of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv