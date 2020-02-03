North Peace Historical Society to hold AGM on February 25

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Historical Society will be hosting its Annual General Meeting on February 25 at the North Peace Museum.

The AGM will feature guest speaker Nigel Hannaford who will be telling stories about the Alaska Highway News drawing on his work as an editor there in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The AGM will also feature a turkey dinner prepared by Aniela’s Kitchen and a short meeting will follow, looking back at what the Society accomplished this last year.

Tickets are $25 and are available at the Museum. Tickets must be purchased in advance by February 21.

The North Peace Historical Society’s Annual General Meeting is February 25, at 6:00 p.m., at the North Peace Museum.

For more information, you can call the Museum at 250-787-0430.