North Peace Justice Society’s Frozen John Foot Race this Sunday at High on Ice Winter Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Justice Society, in partnership with the City of Fort St. John, is hosting the Frozen John Foot Race this Sunday, February 16, as part of the High on Ice Winter Festival.

According to event organizers, the Frozen John Foot Race is a fun run featuring 2.5 or 5 km routes with each race starting and ending at Centennial Park.

The cost to enter either race is $30.00 per participant, with all proceeds going to benefit the North Peace Justice Society’s ongoing programs such as the Restorative Justice program and the Preventing Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth program.

The Frozen John Foot Race is taking place this Sunday, February 16, at 12:00 p.m., at Centennial Park.

For more information and to register, you can visit the North Peace Justice Society’s website.