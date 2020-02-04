News

North Peace Secondary School graduate receives 2019 Governor General’s Academic Award

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Northern Strikers U17 boys earn silver at FC Memorial Challenge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U17 boys soccer team were in Edmonton over...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

North Peace Secondary School graduate receives 2019 Governor General’s Academic Award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Xinkai Xu, a graduate of class 2019 of North Peace Secondary School was the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Xinkai Xu, a graduate of class 2019 of North Peace Secondary School was the recipient of the 2019 Governor General’s Academic Award. 

Currently, Xu is taking Engineering at the University of Alberta, and shares she is aiming to become a mechanical engineer.

Xu expresses she is very honoured to be the recipient of the 2019 Governor General’s Academic Award as it is not only reassurance to her hard work on academics in the past three years, yet she shares is now one of the greatest motivations for her to further her study in engineering.

- Advertisement -

Xu’s interest in engineering started in the Robotics Class in Grade 11. Xu expressed her gratitude to Mr. Brant Churchill for organizing the class and inspiring her to practise programming, mechanical construction, and 3D modelling.

Xu says the first semester of Engineering for her passed smoothly, achieving a 4.0 GPA, and eager to start her second-year discipline and specialize in Mechanical Engineering. 

“I am very proud to see that, in the past three years, the Governor General’s Academic Medal has been awarded to three female students, two of which are studying engineering including myself. I think this medal is not only a milestone for my own academic achievement, but it can also motivate other female students to practise engineering as their future career,” said Xu.

Advertisement

 

Previous articleBC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C
Next articleNorthern Strikers U17 boys earn silver at FC Memorial Challenge

More Articles Like This

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project. BC Hydro will be conducting...
Read more

Saskatchewan premier forms cabinet committee on pipeline expansions

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has put together a committee of cabinet ministers to assess how the government could help get more pipelines built...
Read more

Federal Court of Appeal upholds Order in approving the Trans Mountain Pipeline

News Tracy Teves - 0
OTTAWA, ONT - Today, Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources, today issued a statement regarding the decision by the Federal Court of Appeal to...
Read more

Federal Court dismisses First Nations’ challenges to TMX pipeline project

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA - The Federal Court of Appeal says the government's decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion a second time is reasonable and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv