North Peace Secondary School graduate receives 2019 Governor General’s Academic Award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Xinkai Xu, a graduate of class 2019 of North Peace Secondary School was the recipient of the 2019 Governor General’s Academic Award.

Currently, Xu is taking Engineering at the University of Alberta, and shares she is aiming to become a mechanical engineer.

Xu expresses she is very honoured to be the recipient of the 2019 Governor General’s Academic Award as it is not only reassurance to her hard work on academics in the past three years, yet she shares is now one of the greatest motivations for her to further her study in engineering.

Xu’s interest in engineering started in the Robotics Class in Grade 11. Xu expressed her gratitude to Mr. Brant Churchill for organizing the class and inspiring her to practise programming, mechanical construction, and 3D modelling.

Xu says the first semester of Engineering for her passed smoothly, achieving a 4.0 GPA, and eager to start her second-year discipline and specialize in Mechanical Engineering.

“I am very proud to see that, in the past three years, the Governor General’s Academic Medal has been awarded to three female students, two of which are studying engineering including myself. I think this medal is not only a milestone for my own academic achievement, but it can also motivate other female students to practise engineering as their future career,” said Xu.