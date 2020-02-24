News

North Peace Secondary School's Open House and various programs

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With course selection for the following school on students’ minds, North Peace Secondary School (NPSS) is hosting an open house to showcase the various programs students can take.

NPSS Careers Programs and Open House on Feb. 26

Jeff Mayer with the North Peace Secondary School stopped by to chat about Careers Programs and the upcoming Open House on February 26th.For more info, check out npss.prn.bc.ca, or you can contact Jeff at 250-785-4429 Ext. 323 or jmayer@prn.bc.ca

Posted by 100.1 Moose FM on Monday, 24 February 2020

Jeff Mayer of NPSS spoke about the different programs available to take such as work experience, duel credit and apprenticeship programs that can all help a student further their educational future.

Mayer expresses there are lots of great opportunities for students if they are ready.

Some of the programs offered at NPSS help towards credits for graduation or trades and technical training by helping some students move into schooling at Northern Lights College.

Mayer says there are many options as well as academic and skilled and they want to celebrate students’ success.

The open house is Wednesday, February 6th, 2020 at 6:30 pm in the school library and from 7 pm – 8 pm teachers will be in their classrooms to show what the programs are they offer.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

