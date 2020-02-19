North Peace Secondary Students won at the 26th Regional Skills Competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The results are in and several North Peace Secondary School (NPSS) students won at the recent 2020 Regional Skills Competition.

On February 14th, 2020, the 26th Regional Skills Competition was held in Dawson Creek giving students the opportunity to experience trade experiences. Skills Canada British Columbia (SCBC) brings together industry, labour, education and government leaders to equip young people with the opportunity and resources to pursue trade and technology careers.

The following is a list of the students and their accomplishments in each category. The gold winners will be travelling to Abbotsford in the spring to compete in Provincials.

Payton Simpson finished with Silver in Carpentry

finished with Silver in Carpentry Ethyn Volz finished with Bronze in Electrical wiring

finished with Bronze in Electrical wiring Brenna Halbert finished with Gold in Graphic Design

finished with Gold in Graphic Design Isabella Sasyn finished with Bronze in Graphic Design

finished with Bronze in Graphic Design Dalene Schafer finished with Gold in Hairstylist

finished with Gold in Hairstylist Heather Bramsleven finished with Silver in Hairstylist

finished with Silver in Hairstylist Daelyn Chartier and Gracy Chapple both finished tied for Bronze in Hairstylist

both finished tied for Bronze in Hairstylist Tylan Fleet finished with Gold in Photography

finished with Gold in Photography Adam Rogers and Justin Kennedy finished with Gold in Robotics

finished with Gold in Robotics Kurt Lim, Patrick Niyomwungere, and Isaac Chong finished with Bronze in Robotics

Each year, SCBC holds 13 Olympic-style Regional trade and technology competitions in February and March, province-wide. Winners of the Regional competitions advance to the Provincials where they have the chance of moving on to the National or even the WorldSkills competitions. Each year Skills Canada BC programs in every region of the province touch more than 25,000 BC students.

For more information about Skills Canada British Columbia visit www.skillscanada.bc.ca