Northeast BC expected to see warmer than normal spring

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Weather Network has released its spring forecast for across Canada, and more specifically for Northeastern British Columbia.

According to Weather Network Meteorologist, Michael Carter, throughout the months of March, April and May, Northeast B.C. can expect to see a warmer than normal spring.

Carter says we can expect to see average daytime highs of around -4.6°C in March, plus 4°C in April, and 10°C in May.

As for precipitation, Carter says it can be a bit difficult to determine but the models do suggest that the Northeast could see closer to normal conditions with periodic spring snowfall expected.

Recently, throughout the last half of February, Northeast B.C. has seen warmer than normal temperatures and are expected to continue into March.