Northeast BC population sees little to no change in 2019

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Stats has released British Columbia’s population numbers for 2019.

According to BC Stats, the population in 2019 for the Northeast saw no real change of 71,836 residents when compared to 2018 of approximately 71,886 residents; a difference of 50.

The majority of the residents in the Northeast live in the Peace Region at 66,880.

When it comes to Fort St. John’s population, in 2019 there was an increase of 215 residents which brought the population to 21,976.

Dawson Creek also saw a slight increase in the population in 2019, of about 50, making it 12,981 residents.

Meanwhile, other communities in the Peace Region, such as Taylor, Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope, and Pouce Coupe, saw little to no change in population between 2018 and 2019.

Information for population numbers is collected by BC Stats through data from Statistics Canada and the Provincial Government.

