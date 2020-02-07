NewsRegional

Northeast BC sees unemployment rate drop to 4.2 percent in January

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northeast BC sees unemployment rate drop to 4.2 percent in January

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of January has been released. The unemployment rate...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Let’s Talk 2020 Budget – Drop-in and Public Meeting on Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be holding the Let's Talk...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Four-time Olympic Medalist Denny Morrison announces retirement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a 16-year career as a member of the Canadian long track speed skating...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of January has been released.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. for January had dropped from 5.1 percent in December to 4.2 percent.

While the unemployment rate has dropped, the number of people actually working in the Northeast saw no real change as it remains at approximately 39,000 people, the same number held since November.

- Advertisement -

The Northeast’s unemployment rate is lower than when compared to 5.5 percent from a year ago.

Overall for B.C., the unemployment rate is at 4.5 percent and is still lower when compared to the unemployment rate of other provinces.

All unemployment data is collected on a monthly basis through Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey.

Advertisement
Previous articleLet’s Talk 2020 Budget – Drop-in and Public Meeting on Monday

More Articles Like This

Let’s Talk 2020 Budget – Drop-in and Public Meeting on Monday

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be holding the Let's Talk 2020 Budget - Drop in...
Read more

Fire keeping investigators away from train derailment in rural Saskatchewan

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
GUERNSEY, Sask. — The Transportation Safety Board says a fire continues to burn at the site of a train derailment in Saskatchewan and investigators...
Read more

Chetwynd RCMP execute search warrant on suspected drug house

News Tracy Teves - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence in the Legion Subdivision that is suspected to be involved in the illegal...
Read more

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70 per cent to $12.6 billion

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
The cost to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has jumped by 70 per cent to $12.6 billion from a three-year-old estimate of $7.4...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv