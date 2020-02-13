News

Northern Co-Hort to host Regenerative Ranching School with Steve Kenyon

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team’s Northern Co-Hort is hosting Steve Kenyon to offer two custom two-day Regenerative Grazing Schools on March 2 & 3 or 2 & 4, 2020 at the Northern Grand Hotel.

According to event organizers, during the two-day workshops, Kenyon will teach you the concepts and principals of regenerative grazing to support your creation of a cell design and water system specific to your ranch.

In order to participate, attendees are reminded to print and bring an aerial view copy of their ranch or operation.

The cost to attend the Regenerative Grazing Schools workshop is $200.00 per farm unit, which includes two spaces and a locally-sourced lunch.

To register and for more information, you can visit neat.ca.

