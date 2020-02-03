Sports

Northern Strikers U11 earn silver at FC Memorial Challenge

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U11 Development team were in Edmonton over the weekend, January 30 to February 2, for the FC Memorial Challenge.

The Northern Strikers U11 started strong in their first game vs. Carlisle with a 2-1 lead at halftime, which ultimately resulted in a 6-1 win over Carlisle.

Goals were scored by Kaleb Francoeur, James Grigoras, and Tyson Tilley.

The Northern Strikers’ second game vs Steele Heights was a close one. The Strikers fought hard to come back after Steele Heights had an early lead of 4-0 to end the game with a 6-5 loss to Steele Heights. All five goals were scored by Kaleb Francoeur.

Then the Strikers went on to play their final game against GP United (Bowman) and once again the Strikers came out on top with a 4-1 win.

Goals scored by Kaleb Francoeur, Tyson Tilley, and Taris Wickham.

Due to their efforts, the Northern Strikers U11 managed to earn a silver medal at the FC Memorial Challenge.

A big thank you goes out to Prospect Land + Environmental for sponsoring our practice jerseys and to Shell Canada for sponsoring shorts for the team.

