Northern Strikers U15 Boys earn silver at FC Memorial Challenge

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U15 Boys soccer team was in Edmonton over the weekend, January 30 to February 2, for the FC Memorial Challenge.

The team, coached by Jon Palfy and Tyler Huillery, started strong with a 14-0 win over the Foothills Sabers in their first game.

Goals were scored by John Ryder, Kye Wylie, Nicolaus Wiens, Jim Walter, Jesse Gauthier, Owen Dunn, and Andrew Jackson.

The U15 Boys continued to play well in their second game and came out on top with a 6-3 win over Fort Saskatchewan Arsenal.

Goals were scored by Kye Wylie, Devon Huillery, John Ryder, and Dawson Desjarlais.

The boys went on to play Bonnyville in the final. The team outplayed their opponent but could not outscore Bonnyville and earned a silver medal, with a score of 3-1 for the opposing team.

Excellent goalkeeping was made by Nicholas MacMillan-Watson and the lone goal was scored by John Ryder.

The team would like to thank EPSCAN for sponsoring their team jackets this year.

