Northern Strikers U17 boys earn silver at FC Memorial Challenge

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U17 boys soccer team were in Edmonton over the weekend, January 30 to February 2, for the FC Memorial Challenge.

The Northern Strikers U17 took silver after winning 1-0 in the first game with a goal scored by Brock Schroeder, and in the second game 1-0 goal with a goal scored by Temmy Olajide.

The Final game went 1-1 goal with a goal scored by Brock Schroeder. The boys would end up losing in the shoot out.

Colby Snider would receive both shutouts.

Both the U11 Development team and U15 boys would also earn silver at the FC Memorial Challenge.

