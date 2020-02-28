NorthRiver Midstream announces closure of Fort Nelson North Processing Facility

FORT NELSON, B.C. – NorthRiver Midstream announced on Friday, February 28, the closure of its North Processing Facility in Fort Nelson.

NorthRiver Midstream announced the decision on Friday. Company spokesperson Tim Shaw said in an email statement, “This has been a very difficult decision, but due to the persistently low market conditions over the past several years and resulting significant reduction in gas being delivered by our producer customers, operating the Fort Nelson Northern Complex is no longer sustainable.”

The company plans to start deactivation of the facility now and complete this summer.

The Shaw went on to say, “We are extremely proud of the team that safely operates the Fort Nelson Northern Complex facilities. We are still very early in this process and continue to assess all our options, but NorthRiver will work to minimize the impacts of this decision on employees.”

In a statement, Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, says the announcement of the closure is very unfortunate for all in the North and, most of all, the residents of Fort Nelson.

Zimmer also says the one consistent source of work for residents in Fort Nelson, when other sectors have struggled, has been the North Processing Facility and now that’s gone.

Zimmer feels Canada’s natural resource sector is under attack and says Fort Nelson residents are sadly the latest victims.

In December 2019, NorthRiver Midstream had closed the final stage of their purchase of Enbridge’s midstream business in Northeast B.C. for $4.3 billion. It included 19 facilities and 3,500 km of natural gas gathering pipelines.