NPSS Grizzlies Junior Grils Basketball team advances to Zones

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NPSS junior girls were at home over the weekend at the Peace Regional Tournament hosted by North Peace and Bert Bowes. The Grizzlies started the tournament with a matchup against Dr. Kearney. After a bit of a slow start, the girls were able to build off of their strong team defence and pull away from Kearney in the second half to solidify the win.

The Grizzlies started Saturday with a game against Hudson Hope, demonstrating their drive to be better with a focus and confidence on the court. The game ended with a score of 91-0. The second game started off with control and consistency against Bert Bowes and paid off with a 55-10 win.

In the final — a rematch against Dr. Kearney — NPSS took the game with no hesitation, winning the Regional Tournament 74-32. Congrats to Tournament All-Star Alyssa Gallant, and Hustle and Heart award recipient Meghan Stobbe.

- Advertisement -

The junior boys were also at home for the Peace Regional Tournament. The Grizzlies had easy wins in the five-team round-robin, which led to another match up in the final against Dawson Creek. The boys started strong, going up 7-4 in the first five minutes, but Dawson Creek clawed their way back and the score at the end of the quarter left the Grizzlies down 15-18.

The Grizzlies ultimately lost 51-65, finishing the tournament in 2nd place. Both Dawson Creek and NPSS are off to Zones this weekend. It’s the second straight final that DCSS has beaten NPSS in Fort St. John.

This weekend saw the senior boys play their final tournament before they head to Zones. The Grizzlies won their first two games against Nechako Valley and College Heights, which set them up to play Duchess Park in the final. The boys came out firing and took an early lead. However, after a back and forth battle with the Condors, they went into the second half down 42-46, and ultimately lost 92-75.

Advertisement

The Grizzlies finished the tournament in second place. With a record of 11-4, the Grizzlies head back to Prince George on Thursday this week to face the Prince George Polars in the NCD Zone Championships — a best of three series that will determine who gets the berth to Provincials.

Up Next: The junior girls, senior girls, and senior boys head to Prince George on Thursday, while the junior boys head to Vanderhoof for the NCD Zone Championships. Good luck Grizzlies!