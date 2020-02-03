NPSS Grizzlies Senior girls basketball team faced difficulty in Prince George

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The senior girls basketball team was in Prince George this weekend at PGSS. They played their first game on Friday against Northside Secondary School, falling just short with a final score of 48-46.

Their second game was Friday night against College Heights, where the girls demonstrated discipline on the court to lead to a win.

The final game was against Nechako Valley, where the girls stepped up to challenge a strong team, working hard on defence. In the final quarter, the team struggled to drop shots, and NVSS pulled away with a 62-44 win. The Grizzlies placed sixth in their final tournament before the NCD Zone Championships (hosted by PGSS, Feb. 14-15).

Up Next: The junior girls and boys teams are gearing up for Regionals this coming weekend, Feb. 7 and 8, hosted by North Peace, while the senior boys are back in Prince George for their final tournament before the NCD Zone Championships.

Athlete of the week: Haeli Ziegler

Haeli consistently demonstrated mental toughness throughout the weekend, pushing through and challenging her opponent. Congrats Haeli!