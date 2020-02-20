Sports

NWJHL playoffs start off strong for JDA County Kings and Dawson Creek Junior Canucks

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Now that the regular-season action has wrapped up, the playoffs for the NWJHL have begun.

The first game of the playoffs was on Tuesday, February 18, where the Fairview Flyers were host to the JDA County Kings, as part of a best-of-five series.

In that game, the Kings managed to beat the Flyers with a win of 5-4 in overtime.

Then on Wednesday, the Sexsmith Vipers visited the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks to kick-off their best-of-five series.

In this game, Dawson Creek managed to win in OT with a score of 4-3 over Sexsmith.

Up next, the Kings are home tonight, Thursday, as they take on the Flyers and the Junior Canucks are in Sexsmith on Friday night as they face the Vipers.

The top two teams in the league, the Fort. St John Huskies and the North Peace Navigators both have a bye into the second round of the playoffs.

The full playoff schedule and results can be found by visiting nwjhl.com.

