Oil spill estimate in Saskatchewan derailment increases to 1.6 million litres

GUERNSEY, Sask. — An estimate of oil spilled in a fiery train derailment in rural Saskatchewan has increased to 1.6 million litres.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Environment says new figures from Canadian Pacific show the spill was more than the 1.2 million of litres initially calculated.

The ministry says a significant amount of crude was burned off during the fire, and CP estimates 1.2 million litres of oil has so far been recovered.

The freight train jumped the tracks on Feb. 6 near Guernsey, about 115 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

It was the second train to go off the same stretch of tracks since December, when a derailment caused a fire and spilled 1.5 million litres of oil.

Both derailments are under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board.

CP says it’s working with the government on a remediation plan and crews are still on site to ensure equipment is removed and the area is restored.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020

