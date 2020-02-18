Olympian Alysia Rissling speaking at Pomeroy Sport Centre this Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canadian Bobsled Olympian Alysia Rissling will be in Fort St. John on Wednesday, February 19, to share her journey of becoming a Canadian Olympic Athlete.

Throughout the day, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Rissling will be at the Oval Bleachers, inside the Pomeroy Sport Centre, to meet and greet with athletes as well as to share her journey of becoming a Canadian Olympic bobsledder.

PETRONAS Canada and the Winter Games organizers have jointly made it possible for Rissling to speak with aspiring athletes and attend the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

Rissling was the pilot for the first all-woman team in an official four-man bobsleigh race after the event became gender-neutral. She competed in the two-woman bobsleigh event for Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.