One new case of coronavirus identified in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, B.C. – One new case of the coronavirus has been identified in British Columbia as announced by Provincial Health Officials on Friday afternoon.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, a female in her 30s, living within the Interior Health region is presumed positive, based on local testing.

Henry says samples have been sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for final confirmation.

This brings now the total number of cases in B.C. to five. One is presumed positive, while four, located in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, have been confirmed positive by the National Microbiology Laboratory and remain in isolation.

The risk of spreading this virus within B.C. is said to still remain low at this time.