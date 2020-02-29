News

One person arrested after an armed standoff with Fort St. John RCMP

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One person is in custody after an alleged assault and barricading himself in a home on 87 avenue.

On February 28th at 5:30 p.m., the Fort St John RCMP received a report of an assault that had occurred in the 8800 block of 87th Avenue.  It was reported the suspect had barricaded himself in the downstairs portion of the residence where he had potential access to multiple firearms. 

Frontline officers attended and were able to remove the victim and family members from the top floor of the residence.  

Additional officers from the Fort St John Police Dog Services unit and Indigenous Policing unit arrived and assisted with containing the area, blocking off access to the street between 87th Avenue and 89th Avenue as well as the back alley to the east.

Eventually, contact was made with the man, who was arrested without incident and transported to the detachment.  The investigation is ongoing at the time of writing.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome in this case,” said Inspector Anthony Hanson.  “Considering the circumstances, the teamwork and patience exhibited by all of our officers helped bring this to a safe end for everyone involved.”

