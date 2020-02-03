One person missing following avalanche south of Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd RCMP say one person is missing following an avalanche that occurred south of Chetwynd.

On Sunday, February 2, RCMP say they received an emergency beacon signal on the east face of the Murray Mountain range between Mount Hunter and Milburn Peak, south of Pine Le Moray Provincial Park, situated southwest of Chetwynd.

According to RCMP, it was later determined that an avalanche had occurred while a group of snowmobilers were in the area and one man was missing.

RCMP called for assistance from Search & Rescue, however, due to the weather conditions and the potential risk of more avalanches, SAR ground crews could not immediately attend the area.

SAR, along with the RCMP Air Services, and Police Dog Services trained in avalanche searches will start actively searching when conditions are safe.